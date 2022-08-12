Supreme Court sides with Parsons Hospital in attempt to transfer patient

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who has lived at the Parsons State Hospital for more than 40 years will get to stay in her home after staff attempted to force her out, however, it was due to her declining health and not ongoing litigation which allowed the break.

In the matter of Appeal No. 121,447: Catherine Roll, a disabled person, by and through her co-guardians Teresa Roll Kerwick and Mary Ann Burns v. Laura Howard, Secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, and Mike Dixon, Superintendent of the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center, the Kansas Supreme Court says it sided with the defendants.

Court records indicate that Roll has had significant mental and physical disabilities since she was a child. She had lived at the Parsons State Hospital since 1970. Her parents then died in the late 1990s and her sisters became her legal guardians in 2002.

In 2016, the Court said Parsons State Hospital faced major budget restrictions and made the decision to transfer Roll to either a community care institution or home care. The guardians then filed a petition in Sedgwick Co. District Court to seek to enjoin the hospital from forcing Roll out of her home of 46 years.

The guardians indicated that Roll had been protected from the transfer by both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Medicaid provisions of the Social Security Act.

Court records show that the district court granted an ex parte temporary restraining order to prevent the transfer. After an evidentiary hearing, it ruled in favor of the hospital and denied Roll’s request for an injunction. However, the court stayed the transfer pending appeal.

The Court of Appeals then affirmed the district court ruling and the Supreme Court granted Roll’s petition for review. After briefing and oral arguments - but before an opinion was issued - the defendants filed a notice to inform the Court that Roll had recently experienced a significant decline in mental and physical health and they no longer considered community-based treatment an option.

Considering the changed circumstances, the Court said the defendants requested it dismiss the appeal as moot and vacate both the district court and Court of Appeals judgments. However, Roll contested dismissal and filed motions for attorney fees and costs totaling over $165,000.

In a per curium decision, the Supreme Court said it dismissed the appeal as moot. It found that due to Roll’s declining health, the defendants were no longer seeking to remove her from the hospital and were voluntarily providing the relief she had asked for.

Because the Court could not provide a decision on the merits that would have bearing on the rights of the parties as the case had become moot and it would not give an advisory opinion.

Because the court found the case moot, it said it also declined to order the hospital to pay Roll’s requested costs and attorney fees. It held that because she had not prevailed at any stage of the litigation, she was not the “prevailing party” as required for an award of attorneys fees under federal civil rights statutes.

The Court cautioned against relying on the Court of Appeals decision for precedential value.

Court records indicate that Justice Eric Rosen, as well as Justice Dan Biles, dissented and argued the Court of Appeals made a mistake when it found Roll had no active treatment needs and when it denied her petition for relief under the Medicaid Act and related regulations.

The dissent also argued the appeal was not moot and Roll had prevailed for attorney-fee purposes because her continuous attempt to protect her rights through litigation allowed her to remain in the hospital. For this reason, the dissent argued that the defendants should not be rewarded for withdrawing at the last minute their resistance to her continued treatment at the hospital just before the Supreme Court would have ruled on the merits of the appeal.

