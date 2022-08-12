Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two.

Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.

The farm is open from sunrise to sunset and there is no entry fee, however, Shively said he does accept donations to view and take sunflower selfies. He does ask $1 per cut sunflower.

Shively said the field is usually less crowded during the morning and mid-day with crowds picking up about 1 - 2 hours before sunset. He also said that during the week is a great time to visit.

The public has been invited to come to enjoy the sunflowers as they do not last long - about 1-and-a-half to 2 weeks once in full bloom. Guests can help spread the word by checking in at the farm or tagging it in photos on social media.

The Berry Hill UPick Farm is located at 5950 SE Croco Rd.

