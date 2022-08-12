Southbound Topeka Blvd. reduced by one lane following 2-vehicle crash

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reduced by one lane after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

One lane of southbound SW Topeka Blvd. has been closed as crews attempt to clear the scene.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

