Southbound Topeka Blvd. reduced by one lane following 2-vehicle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reduced by one lane after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

One lane of southbound SW Topeka Blvd. has been closed as crews attempt to clear the scene.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

