Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported

Shawnee Kansas Police
Shawnee Kansas Police(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning.

A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.

Police said there were no injuries.

When city personnel arrived at Shawnee City Hall about 8 a.m., they discovered a window and a glass entry door had been damaged from apparent gunshots.

The building had been unoccupied when the shots were fired, according to the release.

The Shawnee Police Department stated there was no known correlation between the two locations that sustained gunfire damage.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

