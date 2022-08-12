Salina Police: cash stolen out of Little Ceasars safe, security system taken

Salina Police search for the person who stole cash out of the Little Caesars safe and the...
Salina Police search for the person who stole cash out of the Little Caesars safe and the business' security system on Aug. 10, 2022.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for a person who broke into the Little Ceasars and cracked open the safe during an overnight burglary.

The Salina Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to the Little Ceasars Pizza at 645 E Crawford St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported that when they arrived to open the business that morning, they found that the front door had been left unlocked.

The employee also said they found an unknown person had entered the business overnight and busted into the safe.

SPD noted that the store’s money and surveillance system were both stolen during the incident.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210.

