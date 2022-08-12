Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line

Riley Co. crews rescue a driver who went off the roadway around 4 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.
Riley Co. crews rescue a driver who went off the roadway around 4 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning.

Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

A sedan appeared to have left the roadway and ended up in the tree line.

When crews arrived, they said they were able to access one patient in the vehicle and stabilize them while the vehicle was secured.

RCFD noted that crews also used the new HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools to speed the process up.

Officials have not yet released any information about the driver.

