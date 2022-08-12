Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baker’s alleged counterpart remains at large.

However, officials have identified Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka, as a person of interest in the case.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said officials were called to a bank in the 1700 block of N Washington St. in Auburn with reports of an attempted ATM theft. K9 officers were able to find a suspect vehicle that refused to stop and initiated a chase which ended in the 5700 block of SW Urish Rd.

Baker remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Frink’s whereabouts should contact Detective Jesse Julian at 785-251-2551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

