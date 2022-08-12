NOTO event space ready for clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event space is accepting reservations in NOTO.

The ribbon was cut on Rogue Event Space Thursday, located at 917 N Kansas Ave. The studio is a new event space in the district, offering space indoors and outdoors. The studio’s owner says it’s their planning services that set them apart. “We want make sure any sort of event is not a stressful situation for them,” owner Ariel Unselt said. “A lot of times when you are planning events, it can be overwhelming and stressful.”

You can reach Ariel by email at Ariel@chinells.com or by sending a message through Facebook or Instagram.

