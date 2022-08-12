New ‘Kelce’s Krunch’ cereal to benefit foundation helping underserved youth

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Mahomes Magic Crunch. There’s a new cereal in town.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in partnership with Hy-Vee, announced a new cereal Friday to benefit his 87 & Running Foundation.

The name: Kelce’s Krunch. And it is described as a sugar frosted flakes cereal.

“As a kid, I grew up looking at my favorite athletes on cereal boxes, so now to have my own in collaboration with Hy-Vee is exciting! With each box of Kelce’s Krunch sold, a donation will be made to my foundation 87 & Running serving the youth in Kansas City,” said Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. “Hy-Vee is an incredible partner, and I am looking forward to bringing more impactful community initiatives to life with them. Let’s go Chiefs Kingdom!”

The cereal will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area and only for a limited time while supplies last.
The cereal will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area and only for a limited time while supplies last.(Hy-Vee)

The cereal will begin appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday, Aug 13. Hy-Vee said the product is expected to raise $18,500 for the 87 & Running Foundation, which helps “underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills.”

The cereal will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area and only for a limited time while supplies last.

The Chiefs star tight end addressed the first day of practice in pads at training camp, as well as his contract restructure with Kansas City.
