Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor.

Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.

The Court noted that the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler. The Fifth Judicial District includes Chase and Lyon counties.

The nominees are as follows:

  • Jeremy Dorsey, Emporia, legal counsel, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services
  • Douglas Jones, Cottonwood Falls, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District; and municipal court judge in Cottonwood Falls
  • Laura Miser, Emporia, assistant county attorney, Lyon County Attorney’s Office

To be eligible for a district judge position in the state of Kansas, nominees are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in that practice for at least five years and a resident of the district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

After the newly appointed judge spends a year in office, the Court noted that they will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

