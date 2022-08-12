Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
Shawnee Co. officials search for those involved in an early morning ATM theft and police chase...
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun unveils new rollercoaster just in time for 50th anniversary
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop

Latest News

Live at Five
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
A firefighter walks by a hearse on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles)...
Gunman in Montenegro kills 10 then shot dead by passerby