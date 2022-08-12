Man arrested after search warrant reveals cultivation of controlled substance

EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man has been arrested after a search warrant revealed he had allegedly been cultivating a controlled substance.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with a search warrant on Wednesday, August 10, at 704 Walker St. in Emmett, after which Brien Montgomery, 56, was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says Montgomery was arrested for Cultivation of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, therefore, if anyone has more information, they should contact the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or by leave a tip on the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s website.

