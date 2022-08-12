‘Late Night in the Phog’ date announced

The 2022 national champions have set a date to begin their title defense.
Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball...
Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The 125th season of Kansas basketball will get underway in public fashion Oct. 14 with the program’s 38th annual “Late Night in the Phog” celebration at Allen Fieldhouse.

The University announced Thursday evening the date of the event which typically features player introductions, skits and scrimmages for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as a musical act. Head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawk program will be celebrating their 2022 national championship title as well.

READ MORE: Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about year 2

Details on who will perform are still yet to be announced. Prior to last season, RUN-DMC performed and in 2019 Snoop Dogg made a visit to Lawrence.

