KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

KDOT noted that the SE Adams St. and SE 8th St. on-ramps to westbound I-70 will be closed in the morning and the contractor will start to put traffic control signage in place to close off the corridor.

Drivers should expect to use alternate routes by Monday afternoon.

According to the Department, the 8th St. exit will be the last open ramp for westbound drivers. Traffic along the closed portion of the road will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75, or drivers can use the local street detour - Madison Ave. to 6th St. to Topeka Blvd. to the 1st St. I-70 on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic in the area will remain open, however, it is still reduced to one lane.

KDOT said working with the City of Topeka, it has studied construction work zones in the area and researched traffic patterns. It said there will be increased traffic congestion, however, the designated detours should be able to handle the increase. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Once the pavement patching is complete, KDOT said the westbound lanes will be reopened - still reduced to one lane. It said both directions of I-70 will remain reduced to one lane from just east of MacVicar to SE 8th St. until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete.

KDOT indicated that the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to start in early 2025.

