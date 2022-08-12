Friday forecast: Hot today, very hot this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Very high confidence of dangerous heat through Sunday and for several areas Monday as well before a cold front brings relief from the heat Tuesday through Friday. The cold front will bring an opportunity for rain as well but uncertainty still remains on how widespread and how heavy the rain will be.

Taking Action:

The heat continues to build through the weekend. Make sure you’re taking precautions and limiting outdoor exposure but if you do have to be outside for an extended period of time, make sure you’re hydrated. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure they’re hydrated as well.

While rain is highest on Tuesday (at least during the day) it doesn’t mean it will be a widespread soaker all day. Don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet but start considering a Plan B. There’s also a very low chance of rain possible Monday afternoon that will need to be monitored.



Confidence still remains low on specific details of next week’s weather pattern including the timing of a cold front Monday and specific details on the rain chances so make sure you’re checking the forecast over the weekend for updates.

Normal High: 90/Normal High: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs range from 98-103. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Heat index up to 104°.

There remains some uncertainty on how high the humidity will be Sunday and the direction of the wind which would impact how hot it will be. Still think regardless it’ll be in the upper 90s with triple digits possible in some locations. Heat indices could range anywhere from 99-106 depending on the factors above.

Monday is going to be about the timing of the stronger cold front that will push through Monday night leading to highs at or below average Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances could exist at least somewhere in northeast Kansas anytime Monday through Tuesday night with dry conditions the rest of the week. There is a very low chance for rain Thursday night otherwise we’ll be monitoring a storm system that could impact the area around the 21-22 of August for another opportunity for rain.

