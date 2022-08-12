DA: Wichita officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has declared a December 2020 officer-involved shooting justified. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Williams.

During a briefing on Friday, Bennett said the Wichita police officer who shot and killed Williams was also involved in the text message investigation involving other Wichita police officers, a Wichita firefighter and Sedgwick County deputies.

The text messages were discovered in 2021 while the Wichita Police Department was investigating an allegation of stalking/domestic violence against a deputy for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators found that sometime after the shooting, the deputy had texted the officer that he (the officer) was an “ultimate de-escalator.” The officer responded to the deputy’s text with a “love” response and then texted back, “Good stuff, Max. Thank you.”

“This private text exchange may well fall below the public’s expectation of the professionalism to which officers should hold themselves. It does not, however, change the clear facts of this case, the risk to Witness 2′s life that Officer 2 encountered, or the legality of the decision made by Officer 2 to fire his weapon,” reads the findings from the district attorney’s office.

On December 30, 2020, investigators said Williams fired dozens of rounds into the home of his mother-in-law, 52-year-old Michelle Barr. He then forced his way into the home through a side window and shot Barr multiple times killing her. Williams then shot his estranged wife (Witness 2) and “expressed to negotiators his intent to end his own life,” according to the DA.

After letting his children go (who were also in the home), Bennett said Williams appeared to be preventing his estranged wife from leaving the residence. Bennett said the officer believed Williams posed an imminent threat to his estranged wife’s life and fired a single shot striking Williams and killing him.

“Since 2011, under the Kansas “stand your ground” law, one who acts in defense of himself or to protect a third party is immune from prosecution. See K.S.A. 21-5231. A person may not be charged or prosecuted unless the state can establish that the person who utilized deadly force was not acting reasonably under the circumstances,” reads the report from the district attorney’s office.

It goes on to state that the officer is immune from prosecution under Kansas law and no criminal charges will be filed.

At the time of the deadly shooting, the Wichita police officer had been an 18-year veteran of the police department.

