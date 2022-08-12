Books set in Sunflower State to represent Kansas at National book Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two books set in the Sunflower State will represent Kansas at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

The Kansas State Library says its Kansas Center for the Book has chosen one youth book and one adult book to represent the Sunflower State at the 2022 National Book Festival. It said the youth book chosen is A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor by Karen M. Greenwald and illustrated by Sian James. The book chosen for adults is The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia.

A Vote for Susanna follows the 1887 municipal election which gave women the right to vote. However, some men from Argonia did not think women should have a say in choosing the next mayor - so they put a woman on the ballot as a joke. The joke was on them though, as Susanna Salter was elected the first female mayor in the nation. This is a true story of a woman who stood up for her right to vote and accomplished much more.

The Chicken Sisters follows three generations, two chicken chacks and one recipe for disaster. In Merinac, Kan., Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannies’ have spent a century battling over the best-fried chicken in the state and the legendary feud between their owners. When family secrets become public on relative TV, will they fight each other or fight for their heritage?

The Library noted that both titles will be part of the Center’s Great Reads from Great Places program. It said the program features books and authors representing the literary heritage of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and Northern Marianas. For more than two decades, the program has included a highlighted youth title from each affiliate center.

In 2022, the Library indicated that Great Reads from Great Places will include titles from adults for the first time ever.

According to the Library, 2022′s National Book Festival on Sept. 3 will be held in person in Washington, D.C., but will include many livestreamed and recorded virtual programs to celebrate books and authors.

The Library noted that author Karen Greenwald will take part in an online panel conversation with other selected authors from state Centers for the Book to discuss her book and what inspired her.

The panels will be posted toward the end of August on the National Book Festival website and the Library of Congress’s YouTube channel.

