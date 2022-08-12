Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees.

ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.

So each year, ESGR presents the award to an employer who has showed amazing support to its servicemembers and, according to Rod Moyer, the ESGR state chair, Advisors Excel went above and beyond to give its them the support they needed and relieve them of some stress.

”When you are deployed or go out for training, it is really stressful for the servicemember and, you know, knowing they have to do their job, let a alone, now they don’t have to worry about their family back home,” said Moyer. “So, that is kind of what this is all about, this is kind of a happy occasion and celebration for not only for advisors excel but for ESGR as well.”

All Advisors staff members who are in the National Guard and Reserve were also recognized for their service during the presentation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.