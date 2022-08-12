6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year

Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.(McPherson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Six crew members at a fire department in Kansas are expecting children by the end of the year.

According to KWCH, the McPherson Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husbands’ gear.

The first of the six babies is due Sept. 27, with one other due in October, two in November and two in December.

“The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six,” the fire department said in the social media post. “We feel blessed.”

The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six at McPherson Fire Department! We feel blessed to announce that we...

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
Shawnee Co. officials search for those involved in an early morning ATM theft and police chase...
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun unveils new rollercoaster just in time for 50th anniversary
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Schools prepare for new COVID-19 guidelines. (CNN)
Schools prepare to navigate new COVID guidelines
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berry Hill UPick Farm on Aug. 12, 2022.
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Trimaine Baker (left) Michael Frink (right)
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase