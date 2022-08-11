Worlds of Fun unveils new rollercoaster just in time for 50th anniversary

Zambezi Zinger
Zambezi Zinger(Worlds of Fun)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has invited guests to join in on its 50th-anniversary celebration in 2023 with life-long memories and cherished traditions, as well as embark on a new and exciting journey taking guests on adventures for years to come.

New in 2023, Worlds of Fun staff said guests will be able to line up for the Zambezi Zinger as they travel through Africa, south of the Serengeti. It noted that the rollercoaster is an updated version of the original Zinger - one of the park’s most popular rides and only one of three coasters at the time - when the park opened in 1973.

Worlds of Fun said the original Zinger had cars configured in a bobsled style that dashed through the trees while the new one is sure to delight a new generation while also providing a nostalgic nod to the past.

According to Worlds of Fun, the Zambezi Zinger is a wood-hybrid frame coaster that drops guests from an iconic spiral lift hill into a low-to-the-ground track that races through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti. It is listed at 2,428 feet long running at 45 miles-per-hour lasting about 2 minutes.

Also part of the park’s 50th celebration, Worlds of Fun said park-goers will be able to relive some of their favorite park moments through original, life shows and entertainment like “50 Nights of Fire” created just for the celebration. They will also be able to feast on a variety of cuisine paying tribute to the park’s rich history and shop unique 50th Anniversary merchandise.

To take a trip back in time and view photos from the park throughout its 50 years, click HERE.

