Wednesday’s Child - Dehvon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Life is about to change for our Wednesday’s Child this week. His name is Dehvon and he’s about to be a high school freshman. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he hopes to find happiness in the next few years; both at school and with a forever family.

Something else he likes is working on cars. He plans to take auto shop this year in hopes of becoming a mechanic someday. For now, though, he needs some fixing of his own. Dehvon would love to be adopted and have a special family who’s game for being there no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.