Washburn University reminds students there is still time to enroll

Washburn University has reminded students that enrollment is still open for the 2022 Fall semester. Registration ends a week into the semester, however, students are encouraged to enroll in classes as soon as possible to secure a spot.

In fact, on Saturday, Aug. 6, WU indicated that it registered 61 students during a special registration event, which it hosted to give students the chance to pick their courses 2 weeks before classes start.

Washburn said dedicated enrollment specialists, faculty and advisors are on standby through the beginning of classes to help students enroll.

“Many students don’t realize they can still register for classes,” said Dr. Richard Liedtke, executive director of enrollment management at Washburn. “The registration event encouraged students to enroll so they can get the best possible schedule for the semester.”

In addition to class registrations during Saturday’s event, Washburn said four students also won scholarships at the drawing - Alina Vincent, Amia Rodriguez, Shelby Wright and Valerie Sackrider.

“That was just a small part of the financial aid for students,” Liedtke said. “There are still plenty of scholarships and financial aid available.”

For more information about class registration, contact the Washburn University Admissions Office at 785-670-1030.

