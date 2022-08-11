VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with

Latest News

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says