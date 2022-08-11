Vehicles equipped to photo roads take to streets, survey conditions

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vehicles equipped to photo city roads have taken to the streets to survey conditions around Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 10, it started a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by city staff.

In order to do this, the City noted that it hired Roadway Asset Services, LLC, out of Austin, Texas. It said RAS is a national firm that provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.

Starting Wednesday, it said RAS vehicles will collect images on all pavement and above-ground transportation-related assets in the public right of way. It said the vehicles will travel all city-maintained roads - including alleys.

RAS vehicles take to City of Topeka-maintained streets to survey conditions on Aug. 10, 2022.
RAS vehicles take to City of Topeka-maintained streets to survey conditions on Aug. 10, 2022.(City of Topeka)

According to the City, the data collected will happen during daylight hours on dry roads in clearly marked vehicles as shown above.

The City noted that it previously worked with RAS on a similar project.

The data collection process is expected to last between 4 and 6 weeks.

