VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation.

The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable advocates, will host a presumptive conditions event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. It said the event is open to veterans, spouses, widows and widowers of veterans and will be held at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino Event Center, 12305 150th Rd.

VAEK said staff will be on hand to help fill out VA claim paperwork and review claims on the spot with the hope of same-day approval.

The healthcare system also noted that staff will be on hand to enroll veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care.

VAEK indicated that veteran benefit information and help will be available from local Vet Centers, the State Department of Veterans Affairs, Suicide Prevention, Veterans Health Administration Homeless programs and services for veterans.

The event is free and lunch will be provided. However, attendees are asked to bring the following documents, if available, to help expedite and process claims quicker and more efficiently:

Medical records/medical evidence (e.g., doctor or hospital reports)

Any documents that provide historical or military information needed for the disability you are claiming

Discharge or separation papers (DD 214 or equivalent)

Dependent records (e.g., marriage certificate, death certificate, children birth certificates),

The VA noted that the event is focused on identifying and helping veterans across Kansas who may have presumptive disabilities and could be eligible for a VA pension claim. It said a presumptive disability is a condition the VA presumes related to military service, - which qualifies for VA compensation - while the condition could first appear after discharge.

“With the focus on Veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country Veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service,” said Stephanie Birdwell, director, VA’s Office of Tribal Government Relations. “In addition, whatever capacity you served in the military, if you are unsure or just have questions for the team, please feel free to come and ask and allow us the ability to research for you.”

The VA said it realizes the initiative could have a direct, proven impact on the lives of thousands of previously unreachable veterans and their spouses.

In addition, VAEK noted that spouses and widows or widowers could be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation when a veteran dies as a result of these presumptive disabilities.

