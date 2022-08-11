USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed.

Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night.

Board members convened at that time, and immediately went into executive session for what they said was a personnel matter. It initially was called for 25 minutes, but they extended it three times.

The executive session ended nearly two hours later, with the full meeting then adjourning with no comment on their discussion, or no action in public session.

