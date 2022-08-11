Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete.

The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.

Kathy Votaw, executive director of the LULAC Senior Center, says the mural recognizes the Gomez’s community involvement and legacy.

“It’s beautiful, it really is, because the legacy lives on,” said Votaw. “People have walked by and they have said, you know what, even if I am having a bad day, I just look up and this building makes me smile.”

Sam Gomez, the son of Robert and Hazel, attended the ceremony and said he is proud of his parents’ accomplishments.

“I am very proud of my parents for what they have done here in the community,” Gomez said. “It really makes me feel good that I can drive by here every day if I want to and just look at their photo up there on the wall. It is beautiful.”

This project was created through a City 2020 Empowerment Grant, which was awarded to the Oakland NIA.

