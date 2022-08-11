Topeka Jayhawk Club holds annual summer football picnic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Jayhawk Club held its annual football summer picnic at Gage Park Zoo.

Head Coach Lance Leipold talked about the expectations for the upcoming season.

“It’s great because it is such a routine of day in and day out, sometimes we forget what day of the week it is to be quite honest,” said Leipold. “We have a chance to catch up and break that and have a little bit of normalcy. It’s great and something we enjoy to do.”

The Topeka Jayhawk Club Alumni and Friends Ped Band was there, which was led by Herschel Stroud in the KU fight songs.

With a lot of fun to go around and over 150 fans in attendance, Coach Leipold and company were excited to be there.

