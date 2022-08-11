Thursday night forecast: Becoming very hot this weekend

Big changes are in sight
Hot and sunny Friday
By Josh Duncan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few fairly typical summer days, the heat looks to intensify for the end of this week. Although temperatures will be pleasant again tomorrow morning, hot conditions are on track to return by the afternoon. With lots of sunshine, highs should be in the mid 90s on Friday. Winds may be a bit stronger than today at 5 to 15 mph out of the south.

Saturday will be even hotter with highs near 100°. The air could also start to feel more muggy this weekend as the humidity begins to increase. Not much improvement is expected on Sunday, but the weather pattern should undergo a major shift early next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely late Monday into Tuesday. Severe weather is not anticipated with this setup, but locally heavy rainfall appears possible. Temperatures will also turn much cooler next week with highs forecast to be in the 80s several days.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny; very hot. High 101. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

