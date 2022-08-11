Thursday forecast: Continuing the warming trend with extreme heat by the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues to build to end the work week with a very hot weekend expected and highs around 100°. A cold front to begin next week will bring rain and cooler temperatures that may last for a while.

Taking Action:

With the warming trend continuing make sure you’re practicing heat safety. This includes hydrating and being mindful of not leaving kids in the backseat of a car especially as school is starting up and habits are changing. Leave something you would need to take with you inside next to your child in the backseat so you don’t forget.

While rain is highest on Tuesday (at least during the day) it doesn’t mean it will be a widespread soaker all day. Don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet but start considering a Plan B. There’s also a very low chance of rain possible during the day Monday that will need to be monitored.



Confidence is high in the forecast for the first half of the 8 day however confidence is lower for Days 4-8. Confidence in the overall weather pattern is higher that it will be hot on Monday with cooler weather the rest of the week however confidence is low on if a cold front pushes through Monday leading a relatively cooler day than if the front came through later. There’s also a possibility temperatures drop during the day. Then the uncertainty exists on how widespread the rain will be next week which will determine how much rain falls at specific locations.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s mainly north of I-70 with mid-upper 90s south. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid 90s to as hot as 102° with Sunday the hotter day. Sunday will also come with slightly higher humidity vs Saturday where heat indices could be as hot as 107°. Winds at most could gust 15 mph.

Next week will mainly be in the 80s for highs however Monday could still be hot in the 90s (either near 90° or could still be in the mid-upper 90s depending on the speed of the front). Best chance for rain will exist for the first half of the work week however there are at least low indications of showers to end the week as well.

