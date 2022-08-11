Shawnee Co. officials search for suspects in early-morning ATM theft, chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials are on the hunt for those who may have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd. and SW 41st St. to SW 77th St. to be aware of suspicious activity or anyone who could be related to an early morning burglary in Auburn.

Just after 5 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center was notified of a burglary alarm at Landmark National Bank in the 1700 block of N Washington St. in Auburn. Information had been received that a suspect had attempted to steal the bank’s ATM.

A Shawnee Co. K9 unit later found the suspect vehicle, which refused to stop for officials and initiated a chase that ended in the 5700 block of SW Urish Rd.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said it is actively investigating the incident and searching for those involved. It has asked residents to be aware of any suspicious activity or individuals and report it immediately.

If anyone does see anything suspicious, they should call 911.

Those who may have information or video surveillance should contact Detective Julian at 785-251-2551 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.