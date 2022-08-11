Retired police detectives testify Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lead Topeka Police Department detective in the Dana Chandler double-murder case from 2002 was back on the witness stand when the retrial entered Day 5 on Thursday morning in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

Former Topeka police Det. Richard Volle, whose testimony began late Wednesday afternoon, continued on the witness stand on Thursday.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios called the court into session at 9:03 a.m.

At the outset of Thursday morning’s proceedings, Rios announced a person who had been serving on the jury was released.

It was the second day in a row that a juror was dismissed.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in for duty when the retrial began Friday, Aug. 5.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times while they were in bed in the basement of the residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Though she has maintained her innocence, Chandler, now 62, was convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who previously was in the Topeka Correctional Facility after her 2012 conviction, has been in the Shawnee County Jail since May 18, 2018.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood. Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman also are serving as a defense lawyers for Chandler.

On Thursday morning, Volle recounted interviews he conducted with Chandler pertaining to her activities on July 5, 6 and 7, 2002, the weekend when Harkness and Sisco were slain.

Receipts from stores and gas stations that Chandler told Volle she had visited in the Denver and Loveland, Colo., area were admitted into evidence.

Kitt questioned Volle for about 90 minutes Thursday morning.

Tom Bath then questioned Volle for about 90 minutes later Thursday morning.

Following the noon recess, Volle returned to the witness stand on Thursday afternoon.

He again was questioned by both Kitt and Tom Bath and continued on the witness stand as of 1:38 p.m. Thursday.

Following Volle’s dismissal around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Michael Barron, another retired Topeka police detective, took the witness stand.

Barron was questioned by both Kitt and Tom Bath regarding the seizure of Chandler’s black 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse car with Arizona license plates.

Earlier testimony indicated Chandler had lived in Arizona before she moved to Denver.

Around 2:15 p.m., retired Topeka police Det. Don Kennedy testified he and another detective, Brian Hill, traveled to Denver on July 11, 2002, to check on acquiring video surveillance and receipts that possibly could have provided details on Chandler’s activities at stores and gas stations related to the investigation.

Kennedy said he and Hill, the current Shawnee County sheriff, began their investigation July 12, 2002, into retail establishments at locations in the Denver and Loveland, Colo., area.

Kennedy said he also participated in a search of Chandler’s apartment in Denver.

Photos from Chandler’s apartment in Denver were shown in Thursday afternoon’s session, including pictures of a five-gallon gas can that Kennedy said appeared to be new and that was on the back deck of the unit.

The container had about a “cup-full” of gas, Kennedy said.

Earlier testimony from Volle indicated Chandler on Saturday, July 6, 2002, purchased two five-gallon gas containers at an AutoZone store in Denver.

He said five officers from the Denver Police Department assisted in the search of Chandler’s residence.

Also testifying on Thursday afternoon was Marcilyn Martinez, who formerly worked for Dyncorp, a company that was contracted with the state of Kansas for child-support collection.

Martinez said Chandler had been ordered to make child-support payments to Sisco following their 1997 divorce. She said Chandler was about $7,600 behind in her child-support payments by July 2002.

In Wednesday afternoon’s testimony, Volle testified he was eating lunch around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002, at the Golden Corral, near the 1600 block of S.W. Wanamaker, when he received the call that a double-homicide less than a mile away in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square.

He said he was surprised to find a double-homicide had occurred in that area, suspecting before he arrived that it could have been a murder-suicide.

Volle said he secured the crime scene, then went into the basement of the residence where the bodies of Harkness and Sisco were found, being as careful as possible.

He noted he called Chandler the night of the homicides to inform her that her ex-husband and father of the couple’s two children had been killed.

However, Volle said problems with a micro-cassette recorder prevented him from recording both himself and Chandler. Only Volle’s part of the conversation was recorded.

In a subsequent interview between police and Chandler, with her lawyer present, only about 45 minutes of a two-hour, 45-minute conversation was recorded, Volle said.

Chandler’s defense lawyer Tom Bath began questioning Volle around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

Testimony through the first four days of the retrial included former Topeka police officers; former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block od S.W. Westport Square; a former employee of the Sac ‘N Fox Casino, where Harkness and Sisco went the night before they were killed; a U.S. Forestry Department fire investigator; a former business acquaintance of Chandler from Denver.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

