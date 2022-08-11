RCPD searching for man who stole $900 in clothing from Target

Target storefront
Target storefront(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole about $900 worth of clothes from the Manhattan Target on Wednesday.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to Target at 800 Commons Pl. in Manhattan.

Officials listed target as the victim when employees reported an unknown man had stolen various clothing items which cost the retail giant about $900.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

