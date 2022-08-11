‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas. (Credit: Beto O'Rourke campaign via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that is on the books,” O’Rouke said.

As he continued speaking about the Uvalde mass shooting, a person in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny for you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Gregg Abbot in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
FILE - Shawn Parcells
Parcells banned from doing business, ordered to pay $700K+ for autopsy crimes

Latest News

The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man struck by lightning while moving cows
FILE - Kansas State university student teachers
K-State works to address teacher shortage, educates those without degree
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24