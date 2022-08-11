Nebraska woman rushed to hospital after car hits tree

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman was rushed to a Brown Co. hospital on Wednesday after her car hit a tree on the side of Highway 73.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Nichole Strauss, 48, of Falls City, Neb., was headed south in her 2017 Ford Fusion when her vehicle left the road, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

KHP said Strauss was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

