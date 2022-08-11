More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle.
We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents.
Eichelberger faces three felonies and one misdemeanor with a total of 9 alleged victims. Those are as follows:
- Criminal threat, violence - a Level 9 felony with 6 victims
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated domestic battery
- Misdemeanor assault
There is no context about the incidents or where the alleged crimes happened as the investigation remains ongoing.
Eichelberger was originally arrested for felony criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption when he was caught attempting to enter the North Topeka Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. attempting to conceal a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle with ammunition under his clothes. He was taken into custody before entering the store.
A search warrant was later obtained for Eichelberger’s home in the 3400 block of NW Country Ln.
Eichelberger remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. A competency hearing has been set for Aug. 18.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.