More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle.

We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents.

Eichelberger faces three felonies and one misdemeanor with a total of 9 alleged victims. Those are as follows:

  • Criminal threat, violence - a Level 9 felony with 6 victims
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Misdemeanor assault

There is no context about the incidents or where the alleged crimes happened as the investigation remains ongoing.

Eichelberger was originally arrested for felony criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption when he was caught attempting to enter the North Topeka Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. attempting to conceal a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle with ammunition under his clothes. He was taken into custody before entering the store.

A search warrant was later obtained for Eichelberger’s home in the 3400 block of NW Country Ln.

Eichelberger remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. A competency hearing has been set for Aug. 18.

