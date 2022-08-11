More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle.

We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents.

Eichelberger faces three felonies and one misdemeanor with a total of 9 alleged victims. Those are as follows:

Criminal threat, violence - a Level 9 felony with 6 victims

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated domestic battery

Misdemeanor assault

There is no context about the incidents or where the alleged crimes happened as the investigation remains ongoing.

Eichelberger was originally arrested for felony criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption when he was caught attempting to enter the North Topeka Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. attempting to conceal a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle with ammunition under his clothes. He was taken into custody before entering the store.

A search warrant was later obtained for Eichelberger’s home in the 3400 block of NW Country Ln.

Eichelberger remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. A competency hearing has been set for Aug. 18.

