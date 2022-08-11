Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones

Riley Co. Police Dept.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.

Officials indicated a 53-year-old woman had reported two cell phones that she owned which had been lent to a 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who would not return them.

The woman also reported a third phone that she owned that the suspects had also been using was damaged when it had been thrown out of a car window.

RCPD indicated the incident cost the woman about $2,300.

