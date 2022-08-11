Mahomes, Chiefs starters to play first quarter in preseason opener, Reid says

Andy Reid is bucking a trend of head coaches sitting their starting quarterback in preseason openers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback Shane Buechele (6) stands on the line during a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility at in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- as well as other starters -- would start and play the first quarter against the Chicago Bears during Saturday’s preseason opener.

Reid told reporters that each of the four quarterbacks are expected to play a quarter Saturday.

Head coaches across the NFL have begun a trend of sitting their starting quarterbacks during the first of three preseason games. In starting Mahomes against the Bears, Reid will continue his habit of starting Mahomes during the Chiefs first preseason contest, something the Chiefs’ signal-caller has done in each of the past three preseasons.

READ MORE: Toub touts rookie running back as kick returner in preseason opener

Last year, Mahomes played just one series in the Chiefs preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

The contest against the Bears will provide Chiefs fans with their first opportunity to see the 10 draft picks compete in live game action.

READ MORE: Report: Chiefs sign veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton

The Chiefs and Bears will play Saturday at noon.

