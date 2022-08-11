KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.

KU noted that members of the band and those recruiting for sorority and fraternities, as well as select other students, will move in early on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Traffic is expected to increase in the following areas:

  • Clinton Parkway (23rd Street) and Crestline Drive: Students moving into Daisy Hill halls use this entrance before driving north on Constant Avenue to Irving Hill Road.
  • Bob Billings Parkway (15th Street) and Crestline Drive: Cars exiting Daisy Hill will use this intersection and park in the Lied Center of Kansas lot.

There could also be increased traffic at these locations:

  • 11th and Louisiana streets, location of GSP and Corbin halls.
  • 19th Street at both Ousdahl Road and Ellis Drive, which are the entrances for Downs Residence Hall and Stouffer Place apartments.

For those who work in KU’s West District, the University said to expect cars traveling north on Constant Ave. toward Irving Hill Rd. It said West District employees should be able to park in their regular lots.

