KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the Wamego family who lost their father when they were all involved in a 3-car collision with a semi-truck on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Airport Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle accident.

According to KHP, a 2013 Ford F250 driven by Randy Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, was eastbound on Highway 24 and had been stopped in the left lane attempting to make a turn. Tinkel was driving with his wife, Jillian C. Tinkel, 36, as well as his 2- and 7-year-old sons.

At the same time, officials noted that A 2008 Ford Edge driven by Megan Schindler, 34, of St. Marys, had been eastbound and was slowing, coming up behind Tinkel’s pickup when a 2015 Western semi-truck driven by Mark Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton, rear-ended both vehicles.

KHP noted that Schindler’s Edge was flipped on its side while Tinkel’s truck was flipped on its roof. Stanwix’s semi stopped in a field.

The log notes that Tinkle was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife Jillian was rushed to Wamego Health Center with suspected serious injuries and both children were rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for suspected serious injuries as well. Schindler was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Stanwix was released from the scene with no apparent injury.

