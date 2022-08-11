KGS offers chance to win $100 gift card on 811 Day

811 Day
811 Day
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service has offered a chance to win a $100 gift card on 811 Day.

Kansas Gas Service says Thursday, Aug. 11, is National 811 Day which brings a good reminder to call 811 before any digging project is started. To promote awareness, KGS has challenged residents to “Take the Pledge” to dig safety for a chance to win a $100 gift card only through Thursday.

“Many people don’t remember, or even know, how important it is to call 811 before planting a garden, removing trees or installing sprinklers,” said Trey Pool, manager of Public Awareness and Damage Prevention for ONE Gas, parent company of Kansas Gas Service. “We hope to help change that by raising awareness about the free 811 service, which helps increase the safety of our communities.”

KGS noted calls to 811 prevent damage to underground facilities, harm to residents, unnecessary costs and service disruptions. It said underground lines can be found in yards, below sidewalks, below driveways and below streets.

KGS said every digging project - no matter how large or small - warrants a call to 811.

To enter to win, click HERE.

