Kansans continue to enjoy low gas prices as nation dips below $4 average

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the nation as the U.S. sees prices fall below $4 for the first time in months.

While the national average price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped just below $4, AAA gas price records indicate that Kansas drivers are enjoying lower prices with the state average set at $3.58 on Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to AAA, that is a 3-cent drop from yesterday’s $3.61 per gallon, an 18-cent drop from last week’s $3.76 per gallon and 88 cents from last month’s $4.46 per gallon. However, the state is still about 64 cents higher than 2021′s $2.94 per gallon.

Meanwhile, AAA indicates the cost of diesel continues to dip as well, costing drivers in the Sunflower State about $4.67 per gallon. This is 2 cents less than Wednesday’s $4.69, about 14 cents less than last week’s $4.81 and about 59 cents less than last month’s $5.26. However, this is still about $1.58 higher than 2021′s $3.09.

The highest price of gas AAA has ever recorded for the state came in June for both regular unleaded fuel and diesel. Unleaded busted the record on June 15 with a $4.67 per gallon price tag. Diesel topped the chart on June 26 with a $5.37 price tag.

The lowest prices in the state seem to come from the Wichita area. Kansas metro gas prices are as follows:

Metro Regular Diesel Wichita $3.41 $4.56 Kansas City $3.48 $4.63 Lawrence $3.51 $4.61 Manhattan $3.61 $4.62 Topeka $3.63 $4.78

According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Shawnee Co. can be found at Sam’s Club, 1401 SW Wanamaker Rd., for $3.47 per gallon, Murphy Express, 1531 SW Wanamaker Rd., at $3.54 per gallon or at Love’s Travel Stop, 1811 NW Brickyard Rd., at $3.55 per gallon.

