K-State’s offense enters new era in 2022 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As former Kansas State quarterback legend Collin Klein begins his first season as offensive coordinator, and Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez prepares to start under center, the Wildcats’ offense is entering a new era.

“We’re getting better every day,” said wide receivers coach Thad Ward on Wednesday. “It’s exciting to watch the guys fly around, and the want to improve every single day.”

The coaches say fans should prepare to be excited about the return of offensive lineman Taylor Poitier. He has been itching to get back at right guard since hurting his knee in the first day of full pads in 2021.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Taylor Poitier,” said offensive line coach Conor Riley. “I think that you guys are gonna enjoy watching that young man play the game of football, because he is damn damn good. He’s knocking some rust off, I think his expectations for himself he needs to temper. And he and I have had that conversation.”

This offense of course runs through its biggest weapon, All-American Deuce Vaughn. The junior running back has been raking in the preseason honors, after ending his 2021 campaign with over 1400 yards on the ground, nearly 470 in the air, and 22 trips to the endzone.

Vaughn’s versatility on the field gives the offense a lot of different options, and can make way for some other guys in that running back spot while he’s out in the open.

“He’s such a different kind of back than the other guys I’ve coached before,” said running backs coach Brian Anderson. “He does it all. As far as running between the tackles, running on the edge, and running routes. I’ve never had a guy that’s been the complete package like that. That’s where he’s so different. And he’s so smart. You know that’s the thing that sometimes gets unnoticed, is how smart he is as a football player.”

The offensive assistants say there will be some similarities to 2021′s offense, but plenty of changes as well.

The Wildcats open the 2022 season on September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. against South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.