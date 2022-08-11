Jackson County man arrested for child endangerment, drugs

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Kansas man is in custody with multiple charges following a domestic incident on Wednesday night.

William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka, was arrested by Jackson County deputies for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangering of a child, possession of an opiate, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the incident took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

