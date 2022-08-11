Jackson County man arrested for child endangerment, drugs
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Kansas man is in custody with multiple charges following a domestic incident on Wednesday night.
William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka, was arrested by Jackson County deputies for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangering of a child, possession of an opiate, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials say the incident took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
