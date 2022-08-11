Jackson County man arrested for child endangerment, drugs

William Honig
William Honig(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Kansas man is in custody with multiple charges following a domestic incident on Wednesday night.

William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka, was arrested by Jackson County deputies for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangering of a child, possession of an opiate, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the incident took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with

Latest News

Retired police detectives testify Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Washburn University reminds students there is still time to enroll
FILE - AH-64 Apache Helicopter (Source: SCANG)
Fort Riley’s own Apache makes grand entrance to Indiana speedboat race
FILE
State Treasurer, financial leaders discuss importance of saving for future