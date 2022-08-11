Fort Riley’s own Apache makes grand entrance to Indiana speedboat race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Fort Riley’s very own Apache helicopters made a grand entrance to open the Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race in Indiana.

The First Infantry Division at Fort Riley says one of the highlights of the 13th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix speedboat race in Michigan City, Ind., between Aug. 5 and 7, was the appearance of its AH-64 Apache helicopter.

The Big Red One said pilots and systems maintainers with the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division worked in tandem with U.S. Army Chicago Recruiting Battalion to promote awareness of the military.

The Army noted that the chopper arrived in style at the Great Lakes Grand Prix - flying along Lake Michigan’s southern shore before it landed by the beach to set the stage for a weekend of high-octane entertainment.

“It’s a great feeling. I get to sit and talk about my job and educate people about what I do,” said Sgt. Kyle Mowen, an Apache helicopter maintainer with Bravo Troop, 1-6 CAV. “It’s nice to talk to the people. They could talk for days and days about boats and how they perform. They take a lot of pride in their boats.”

According to the Division, it was a “normal” duty day with a few twists for the 1-6 CAV soldiers as they performed maintenance checks, post-flight inspections and interacted with race fans and teams. As soon as the Apache touched down, it said fans flocked to the helicopter to take photos.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.