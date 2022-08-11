Food banks, pantries see bare shelves as need rises from high grocery costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rising grocery prices are putting some food banks and pantries in a tough spot.

Joyce Hillmer runs the food pantry at Topeka’s Town and Country Christian Church.

“It is quite a job keeping up with it,” she said. “People are needing food, they are calling, they are coming. We no sooner get the shelves stocked and it is just flying out.”

Hillmer said they have a real need for shelf stable food items, like canned tuna fish, canned green beans, and peanut butter.

However, it is not just the church seeing an impact, their network food bank Harvesters is too.

“Harvesters has been very good to us, but they are depleted also,” said Hillmer.

Harvesters Director of Community Engagement, Paula Pratt added, “The need is huge. We have gone from a pandemic crisis to an economic crisis.”

Paula Pratt with Harvesters said the demand for food is 20-30% higher than normal, as prices at the grocery store continue to rise.

“Prices are up about 11% over last year,” Pratt continued saying, “Families are struggling to put food on the table, pay their energy bills, daycare, gas, and all of those different things that families have to struggle with.”

With donations also low, Hillmer said it is the perfect storm. “People are used to spending freely and now we need to start thinking about being more frugal in all areas of our lives,” she said.

Hillmer also suggests, those who can, to look within their own pantries to help meet the needs of others.

“I think if people clean out their pantries they will find things that are in there that they do not use and we will use them here.”

Town and Country Christian Church accepts donations Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-12 p.m., and Sunday morning. That is also when those in need can receive free food from their pantry. The church is located at 4925 SW 29th St. near Westlake Ace Hardware.

To donate to Harvesters, visit their website or drop off food items at any Dillons store. To find a food pantry near you, click here.

