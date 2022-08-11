Early morning house fire causes estimated $20K damage

A central Topeka house fire causes an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Topeka Fire...
A central Topeka house fire causes an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.(Phil Anderson)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka house fire has caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Topeka fire crews were called to respond to a house fire, located at 1619 SW Filmore St., Thursday morning, August 11, just after 5 a.m. Once fire crews arrived, firefighters discovered smoking coming from a two-story home.

The fire department indicated that the on-site crew learned that the only occupant in the home at the time had evacuated prior to the crew’s arrival.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and performed a preliminary search of the home and found no other occupants inside. Upon investigation, the fire caused an estimated cost of $20,000 in damage. About $15,000 in damage was lost in structural damages and $5,000 of contents lost.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined following the investigation.

The Topeka Fire Department says that no working smoke detectors were located within the structure.

