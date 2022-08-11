Early morning house fire causes estimated $20K damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka house fire has caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Topeka fire crews were called to respond to a house fire, located at 1619 SW Filmore St., Thursday morning, August 11, just after 5 a.m. Once fire crews arrived, firefighters discovered smoking coming from a two-story home.

The fire department indicated that the on-site crew learned that the only occupant in the home at the time had evacuated prior to the crew’s arrival.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and performed a preliminary search of the home and found no other occupants inside. Upon investigation, the fire caused an estimated cost of $20,000 in damage. About $15,000 in damage was lost in structural damages and $5,000 of contents lost.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined following the investigation.

The Topeka Fire Department says that no working smoke detectors were located within the structure.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.