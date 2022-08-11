Day 5 of Dana Chandler underway Thursday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lead Topeka Police Department detective in the Dana Chandler double-murder case from 2002 was back on the witness stand when the retrial entered Day 5 on Thursday morning in Shawnee Co. District Court in Topeka.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios called the court into session at 9:03 a.m.

At the outset of Thursday morning’s proceedings, Rios announced a person who had been serving on the jury was released.

It was the second day in a row that a juror was dismissed.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in for duty when the retrial began Friday, Aug. 5.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Though she has maintained her innocence, Chandler, now 62, was convicted in 2012.

Testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times while they were in bed in the basement of the residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who previously was in the Topeka Correctional Facility after her 2012 conviction, has been in the Shawnee County Jail since May 18, 2018.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood. Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman also are serving as a defense lawyers for Chandler.

Richard Volle, a retired Topeka police detective, took the witness stand as the proceedings got underway Thursday.

Volle was on the stand late Wednesday afternoon when court was adjourned.

On Thursday morning, Volle recounted interviews he conducted with Chandler pertaining to her activities on July 5, 6 and 7, 2002, the weekend when Harkness and Sisco were slain.

Receipts from stores and gas stations that Chandler told Volle she had visited in the Denver and Loveland, Colo., area were admitted into evidence.

In Wednesday’s testimony, Volle testified he was eating lunch around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002, at the Golden Corral, near the 1600 block of S.W. Wanamaker, when he received the call that a double homicide less than a mile away in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square.

He said he was surprised to find a double homicide had occurred in that area, suspecting before he arrived that it could have been a murder-suicide.

Volle said he secured the crime scene, then went into the basement of the residence where the bodies of Harkness and Sisco were found, being as careful as possible.

He noted he called Chandler the night of the homicides to inform her that her ex-husband and father of the couple’s two children had been killed.

However, Volle said problems with a micro-cassette recorder prevented him from recording both himself and Chandler. Only Volle’s part of the conversation was recorded.

In a subsequent interview between police and Chandler, with her lawyer present, only about 45 minutes of a two-hour, 45-minute conversation was recorded, Volle said.

Chandler’s defense lawyer Tom Bath began questioning Volle around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

Chandler’s retrial got underway Friday afternoon, Aug. 5.

Testimony through the first four days of the retrial included former Topeka police officers; former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square; a former employee of the Sac ‘N Fox Casino, where Harkness and Sisco went the night before they were killed; a U.S. Forestry Department fire investigator; a former business acquaintance of Chandler from Denver.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

