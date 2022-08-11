COVID picture improves in Kansas

The number of Kansas counties with a high COVID Community Level dropped this week.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.

Community levels are improving, though. The Centers for Disease Control weighs both new cases and impact on hospitals to arrive at those ratings.

Last week, 55 Kansas counties were ranked at a high community. This week, it’s down to 41. Among those at high are Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Geary and Clay counties.

The CDC shows the number daily COVID patients in Kansas went from about 20 patients June 1, before slowing climbing through July to peak of 60, then dropping to 42 this week.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail had 17 COVID-positive inpatients Tuesday, up from 13 last week. However, they’ve been going between the 10 to 20 patient range the past couple months.

Around the globe, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9 percent in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable overall.

The U.N. health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30 percent jump in cases while Africa reported a 46 percent drop. Cases also fell by more than 20 percent in the Americas and the Middle East.

