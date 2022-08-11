CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
London Pike
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with

Latest News

K State offense
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold takes the field with his team before playing TCU in an...
Topeka Jayhawk Club holds annual summer football picnic
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
15-year-old Dehvon hopes to find happiness in the next few years; both at school and with a...
Wednesday’s Child - Dehvon
Wednesday's Child - Dehvon